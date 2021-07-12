The second largest employer in Killeen, the Killeen Independent School District, will host a job fair this week.
The KISD “Auxiliary Job Fair” will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
“KISD is seeking to hire both full and part-time School Nutrition workers, crossing guards, bus drivers, substitutes, and custodial positions,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Monday.
“The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees recently approved equity adjustments for hourly employees, positioning KISD to offer competitive pay rates in addition to a $500 new-hire stipend for anyone hired before August 31, 2021,” she said.
KISD representatives will interview job seekers on-site. Maya said the district is looking to fill more than 200 positions across KISD.
No registration is required for the job fair and walk-ins are welcome, according to the news release.
KISD is offering CDL bus drivers a starting rate of $17.46 an hour, before stipends. Crossing guards, school nutrition workers, and custodians will earn $11 an hour starting pay.
To view the district’s full compensation plan, go to https://www.killeenisd.org/WebData/DocumentViewer/PayPlanRanges2021-22.pdf
Interested applicants may view job descriptions and apply online both before and after the job fair online at https://bit.ly/3wBtw2c.
KISD offers a benefits package including health, dental, vision, life insurance, short- and long-term disability, and paid sick and vacation leave.
