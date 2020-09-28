The Killeen Independent School District will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students beginning Monday through Dec. 18.
Meals will be available on traditional school days, not including holidays or weekends. Students will be able to go through the cafeteria line and receive a free meal. A la carte items will still be available for purchase in the cafeteria, according to a news release from the district.
The meals are available through waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of coronavirus relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.