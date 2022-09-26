The Killeen school board will review how the district investigates harassment, discrimination and retaliation Tuesday.
Killeen ISD school attorney Mike Harper will provide the board with an overview of the district’s “investigative procedures” during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.
KISD Director of Investigations and School Safety Charles “Chuck” Kelley will be available to answer school board members’ questions.
“Per the Board’s request, Board Policies ... will be presented for review and discussion related to the district’s investigative procedures,” Tuesday’s KISD agenda states.
Other items on the agenda Tuesday:
- Single-member districts update
- Principals Month
- Texas Education Human Resources Day
- National School Lunch Week
- Early childhood literacy and math; progress monitoring
- Capital improvement projects for fiscal year 2023
- Teacher incentive allotment revisions
- TEA teacher certification waivers
- Qualified KISD investment brokers/dealers
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
