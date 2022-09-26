Board

Killeen Independent School District school board. 

 Courtesy | Killeen ISD

The Killeen school board will review how the district investigates harassment, discrimination and retaliation Tuesday.

Harper

Killeen ISD school attorney Mike Harper

Killeen ISD school attorney Mike Harper will provide the board with an overview of the district’s “investigative procedures” during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday evening.

Kelley

Director of District Safety and Investigations Charles "Chuck" Kelley. 

