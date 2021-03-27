The Killeen Independent School District will highlight its special education program at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
“At each regular meeting of the KISD Board of Trustees, information will be provided through Keys Inside Student Development that highlight various programs throughout the district,” the agenda states. “This meeting will spotlight the special education department.”
Special Education Executive Director Jan Peronto is scheduled to present an overview of the department to the school board Tuesday.
In past years, KISD has stuggled to meet special education evaluation and testing timelines in agreement with federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) regulations.
A 2016 in-house audit found multiple deficiencies in the department. The Texas Education Agency, the state’s governing education agency, cited the district’s beleaguered special education department in annual reports for over a decade. According to past Texas Academic Performance Reports (TAPR), TEA has cited KISD’s special education department as “Needs Assistance” annually since the 2014-15 school year.
Most recently, parents at a KISD “Partner with Parents” event Wednesday questioned the district’s ability to provide special education services to virtual special education students during an ongoing worldwide pandemic.
Students with disabilities, ages 3 to 21, are entitled to a free, appropriate public education (FAPE), under federal law, that provides special education and related services designed to meet students’ unique needs, and prepare for further education, employment, and independent living. Read more about FAPE here: https://bit.ly/3sub22E.
According to the district, KISD provides special education services to 6,527 students.
Peronto is scheduled to talk about an autism-focused program called “Castle” aimed to help students with “communication and social skills” and provide additional support, according to the agenda.
Other items expected to be discussed during the meeting include:
- State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing update
- Annual Teacher of the Year performance payments
- Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget planning
- Election judges for May 1 Board of Trustees election
- Flooring and HVAC capital improvement projects
- KISD board policy and operating procedures
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/31mutP1.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
