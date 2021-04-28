Killeen ISD announced Tuesday the addition of four new mascots to accompany the four newest elementary schools which are slated to open this August.
“From almost any angle you take, the landscape of the Killeen Independent School District is changing dramatically,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a press release. “New construction is pushing the school district’s boundaries to the south to accommodate growing housing subdivisions in high-growth zones.”
Next school year, beginning in August, KISD is opening four new elementary schools and closing three existing ones. KISD’s Communications and Marketing Department worked in partnership with campus leadership and various committees to develop a mascot for each new campus, Maya said.
The new Pershing Park Elementary School, which opened in January, will be the home of the Pumas and will replace the former campus on West Central Texas Expressway. Sugar Loaf Elementary School is closing after the current school year and will consolidate with the new Pershing Park over the summer.
A new Clifton Park Elementary School is opening on South Second Street that will consolidate the current Clifton Park and the current Bellaire Elementary Schools. Those two campuses are closing after this school year. The new Clifton Park will boast a Jaguar mascot.
On Rancier Avenue, the new Killeen Elementary School will consolidate East Ward and West Ward elementary schools. East Ward closed its doors two years ago to make way for construction of the new school. West Ward is completing its final year. Killeen Elementary will be home of the Joeys, a baby Kangaroo, which pays homage to the district’s first mascot, the Killeen High School Kangaroos.
Another new school, Pat Carney Elementary School, will be the home of the Cubs. It is also set to open this fall in the south Clear Creek corridor on Azura Way in Killeen.
“A powerful brand creates excitement, promotes student engagement, and enhances school spirit on and off campus,” Maya said. “By launching new campus mascots for all four campuses, we hope to renew and regenerate the passion of Killeen ISD and our campuses opening this fall.”
