The Killeen-Fort Hood area’s second-largest employer, the Killeen Independent School District, would like to hear from you.
KISD recently published three surveys — for parents, employees, and the community — to attain local feedback.
The community survey, which takes less than 10 minutes, is open through Oct. 5 to those without children attending KISD schools.
The district's survey, conducted by Wisconsin-based CESA 6, can be accessed from KISD's homepage, www.killeenisd.org, or by visiting https://bit.ly/3SEqndO.
The surveys are offered in English, German, Spanish and Korean.
“CESA 6, in partnership with the Killeen Independent School District, would like your feedback on the overall performance of the district,” the KISD survey’s introduction says. “This survey is intended for community members who do not have children currently attending school. Current parents have already received a separate survey.”
Seven of the community survey’s questions are multiple choice to which the respondent answers “strongly agree,” “somewhat agree,” “somewhat disagree,” or “strongly disagree” to statements such as, “The school district provides an excellent education for our community’s students.”
Other questions focus on the cleanliness of school facilities, the district’s communication tactics, and the district’s “top three strengths.”
“Generally speaking, I’m proud of the school district,” one of the survey’s prompts says.
Another round of questions asks survey takers to rate various media outlets, including the local newspaper, as ‘useful’ or ‘not useful’ for receiving news about KISD.
The survey offers two questions with blank spaces for lengthy write-in answers: “What does the school district do especially well?” and “Please tell us how we can improve our school district.”
To take KISD’s community survey visit https://bit.ly/3SEqndO.
