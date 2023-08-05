New Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey joined members of the school board, senior district leaders, campus principals and mentor teachers in giving a huge welcome to the district’s newest teachers.
From excited cheers to motivational charges, drawings for free gifts and tips on what to expect the first day of school and first year teaching, about 389 new teachers packed in a full day.
The annual District Awareness event at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center included new KISD professional employees and about 150 experienced educators ready to help ensure their success.
WELCOMING NEW TEACHERS
Identifying herself as one of the new KISD employees, Fey addressed the new teachers with a motivational charge 14 days before the first day of school.
“You have entered the most noble profession,” she said. “You have entered the most awesome district where we can do great things for kids but also prove ... that it can be done, and it can be done with kids from all walks of life including majority minority and poor students.”
With 44,500 students, KISD is the 24th largest school district in Texas. It is also the fourth most diverse school system in the state with an enrollment that includes 28 percent dependents of active-duty military and 24 percent annual mobility.
When preparing to present the history of KISD, Fey said she decided it would make more sense for someone who knows the history firsthand to do the honors.
Corbett Lawler, a former school board president and retired 43-year KISD educator walked new teachers through 140-plus years of local history.
Using photo slides and graphics, he presented a history of Killeen from its early days as a center of wool and cotton production and a railroad stop, its deep connections to Fort Cavazos and the development of the Killeen Independent School District.
Lawler thanked Fey and pointed out the most recent former superintendents — John Craft, Robert Muller, Jim Hawkins, Charles Patterson, Clarence Ham and C.E. Ellison — part of a rich legacy of leadership that continues today.
“KISD has an unusual talent of bringing together teachers who love kids,” Lawler said. “A great majority of teachers I worked with in KISD were dedicated to kids. That’s really the purpose of why we’re here.”
Everything about education, he said, revolves around the interaction between teachers and students. School district employees either teach directly or support those who teach directly. “You have a blessing to be in this district. This district cares about teachers. This district loves kids. We know the best way to impact kids is to have the right teachers.”
A PROUD HISTORY
Killeen was born May 15, 1882, when the railroad rolled into the Killeen Switch, named for railroad manager, Frank Patrick Killeen. It was home to about 40 people.
That same year, the town established a one-room schoolhouse at Fourth Street and Avenue D. Two years later, “the little red schoolhouse” on Avenue D opened.
In 1902, a brick school building was completed on Avenue D and B.F. Fisk was named the first Killeen superintendent. The school expanded in 1909 and was rebuilt in 1923. That structure survived and today serves as Killeen City Hall.
During that same period, Bell County residents outside the city sent their children to community schools built close to water supplies in places like Cedar Valley, Hay Branch, Live Oak Ridge, Iduma and Willow Springs.
In the World War II era, the government established Camp Hood in 1942 that was designated Fort Hood in 1951 and renamed Fort Cavazos last spring. Killeen’s school system consolidated with the military school system in 1953 and KISD integrated in 1957.
Today, KISD employs more than 6,300 employees serving 44,500 students scattered across 52 schools and administrative space in 7.6 million square feet of building space on 1,471 acres of property.
More than 350 school buses transport more than 12,000 eligible riders from 4,481 bus stops, traveling a combined 26,000 miles a day.
This year, the proposed KISD budget includes about $478 million in operating costs with 81 cents of every dollar going into direct instruction or instructional support.
NEW TEACHERS RECEIVE MOTIVATION
Killeen ISD secondary teacher of the year Amy Key of Ellison High School and elementary teacher of the year Rosabelle Montero of Peebles Elementary School assured new teachers they have chosen a worthy profession.
Key urged teachers to be a champion for students, to build positive relationships without judgment, to be a reflective educator who keeps learning and adapting, and to remember their impact. “One person can change another’s future,” she said. “You never know whose life you are changing.”
Speaking in both English and Spanish, Montero said she sat where the new teachers sat 17 years ago, nervous and wondering if she had made the right choice to become a teacher.
“Today, I can say with a big smile, ‘Yes, I did.’ This journey you are starting today will change your life forever.”
Teaching, she said, is like sailing – after much planning, the journey is beautiful on some days and runs into stormy weather on other days. Montero urged teachers to get to know colleagues, parents, and students, to ask for assistance and to care for their personal health and welfare.
Concluding the welcome, Fey pointed out that studies show teachers are the No. 1 determining factor of student success. Second, she said, is the campus principal.
“The one thing that our job is,” Fey said of central office administrators, “is to make sure principals are supported,” so they can help teachers lead and encourage and empower students.
“(Teachers) are the ones who write the lesson plan. They are the ones who have to become innovative, and they are the only person in the room that a child cares about,” she said.
Every classroom instructor has to create an environment that welcomes every student, the superintendent said.
“The minute I interviewed in this district I felt like I belonged,” she said. “I hope that every new person in this room feels like you belong to something bigger than yourself.”
“This mission is incredible,” Fey said. “We don’t do this alone, and we certainly don’t do it from my seat as superintendent. We do it together with systems and structures all designed to support all students.”
“It’s been amazing,” said Kiannen Robinson, a new third-grade teacher at Haynes Elementary School transitioning from a 21-year military career.
“I’m most excited about the impact and change, seeing kids grow and the change they will go through during the year. Really, I’m overwhelmed with excitement.”
Carmen Manor is beginning her teaching career as an eighth-grade English teacher at Palo Alto Middle School. An Ellison High School graduate who served in the military and worked as a civilian employee, she said she can relate to her students.
“I’m a little nervous,” she said, “but I’m excited for the unknown. It’s a total career change for me. I want to be an advocate for students. I grew up here and I know that circumstances don’t have to dictate your future and that every student needs someone to believe in them.”
COUNTDOWN TO A NEW SCHOOL YEAR
The official welcome and history lesson launched two weeks of professional development, ranging from classroom management to curriculum, safety procedures and job-a-like sessions specific to grade levels and academic subject areas.
Days of learning and training will include time to plan and prepare classrooms culminating for elementary teachers with the annual Meet the Teacher open house on Aug. 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Similar open house dates for middle school and high school are scheduled in September. Readiness days for middle school and high school students are scheduled next week. For details, see the following: https://www.killeenisd.org/Page/15182
The first day of school for students is Aug. 14.
