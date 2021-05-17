The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will hold its second workshop of the year Tuesday morning.
The meeting will kick off at 9 a.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Virtual learning plans for 2021-2022 school year
- KISD Early College High School annual report
- KISD Public Health Guide for the 2021-2022 school year
- Instructional planning for the 2021-2022 school year
- Employee health insurance coverage for 2022
- Decommissioning of portable buildings update
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/2RSaIxb.
The meeting will be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.