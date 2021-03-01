Killeen, KISD get second water donation

Thanks to the efforts of a local Army spouse, along with several companies, a second donation of water arrived in Killeen in response to the recent winter storm, which affected local water supplies.
At 8 a.m. on Monday, 22 pallets of bottled water were unloaded at the Killeen Independent School District warehouse, courtesy of Nestle.
Dominique Owen, a native of Salt Lake City, Utah, coordinated the delivery of a trailer full of donations — 32 pallets worth — which arrived at the Killeen Independent School District Warehouse on Thursday afternoon, as well as the donation which arrived Monday.
Half of the trailer truck which arrived Thursday was filled with food and hygiene product donations, courtesy of Associated Foods, and the other half was full of palates of donated water, courtesy of Salt Lake City-based Back In Black Trucking, which Owen’s father, Dick Simon Jr., is the owner.
“I contacted Nestle last Monday and they jumped at the opportunity to help donate,” Owen, who is married to a Fort Hood soldier, said by email on Monday. “They provided the product and covered the cost of transporting all FREE of cost to help Texas recover. Jason Stewart and Rick Heasley at Nestle deserves all the praise in the world for authorizing and making this donation happen.”
Owen’s husband, 1st Lt. Andrew Owen, is assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division. A Utah native, Owen noted that the type of weather Texas saw recently is far more common in her native region of the country.
City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said on Monday, that the city’s portion of the water will be distributed to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at a winter storm relief event at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 Rancier Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.