Killeen public libraries will restart curbside checkout of materials Tuesday at both locations. Libraries remain closed to the public, but regular curbside hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen. Items can be reserved for pick up by calling the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871.
Library members can access material online including e-books, e-audios, reference materials, genealogy websites, food resources and more, according to the release. Downloadable resources are available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries. Temporary library memberships are free and available at Portal.KilleenTexas.gov.
New story time episodes are scheduled to premiere at 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday at Facebook.com/CityofKilleen. Programs are aimed at children ages 2 to 7 but are appropriate and enjoyable for all ages.
A Cinco de Mayo episode Monday will feature Miss Edith reading stories in Spanish. She will also perform the national dance of Mexico, jarabe tapatío, commonly called the Mexican hat dance, according to the release.
Miss Amy will be back to host Wednesday’s episode and bring viewers two stories, a sing along, a dance activity and a craft to do at home.
More information about Killeen Public Libraries is available at KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
