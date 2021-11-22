A local League of United Latin American Citizens chapter was awarded $5,000 in a partnership with Spectrum to provide STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics - opportunities to young Hispanic women.
The LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297 was selected as one of the 2021 LULAC Latina Leadership Entrepreneurship Academia Development Series program awardees, according to a LULAC news release.
With the money, the local LULAC chapter implemented a program from August 2021 through June 2022 that “empowers middle school girls to pursue STEAM college degrees and careers in the Killeen area,” the release states.
The program, developed by LULAC and Spectrum, aims to offer after-school workshops with hands-on activities in coding, robotics, virtual reality, and sound engineering.
Three-hour STEAM workshops are open to Latina students from grades sixth through eighth, from 9 a.m. to noon, on the first Saturdays of every month for the remainder of the school year at Charles Patterson Middle School. To sign up visit https://www.facebook.com/LULACHerenciaCouncil4297.
During these sessions, LULAC hopes to provide students an opportunity to hear from industry professionals about STEAM-related careers and career paths.
“The future of our country is our youth, and their success is linked in part to science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics. Congratulations to the awarded LULAC Councils and partner organizations for building the pipeline to increase diversity and inclusion in these important fields. This is possible thanks to Spectrum’s investments in LULAC Councils that are advancing opportunities for Latina youth to propel themselves into STEAM fields. LULAC and Spectrum are long-standing partners who have worked together to broker success at the local and national levels,” LULAC’s CEO Sindy M. Benavides said in a news release.
The local LULAC council envisions the program as an opportunity to reverse some of the learning loss that has occurred during the pandemic, the release said.
Even though women have made significant strides in education and economic security, LULAC said statistics show that Hispanic women still lag behind compared to their non-Hispanic counterparts.
“Spectrum will support LULAC’s Latina LEADS program for a second year, doubling the size of our investment in this transformational program,” said Rhonda Crichlow, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of internet, TV, voice and mobile solutions. “Spectrum’s investment in the Latina LEADS program is emblematic of our deep and long-standing relationship with LULAC and reflects our commitment to the academic and career advancement of Latinos as well as the long-term success of the communities where our employees and customers live and work.”
