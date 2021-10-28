The City of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District are making a joint effort to combat bullying in the school district.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, alongside KISD Superintendent John Craft stood before an audience to acknowledge the hardships of bullying on the community. Segarra then proclaimed October “National Bullying Prevention Month,” emphasizing the ‘Spirit Day’ which is observed to bring awareness to bullying in the LGBT community, according to Segarra.
“One out of five students overall and nine out of 10 lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students report being bullied, prompting Spirit Day which was established to be recognized this month in an effort to end bullying in the LGBT,” Segarra said Tuesday.
“Bullying is a serious and pervasive matter that we are continuously attacking head-on. It is a community wide effort,” Craft said. “We’re going to do everything possible to eliminate and eradicate bullying in our community.”
The proclamation created a buzz during public comment, with some suggesting solutions.
“Psychology of crime suggests that most violent crime is driven by fear-based anger,” resident Anca Ingu said. “What if we get to the offenders before they become violent offenders?”
Ingu suggested the creation of a boxing program for young adults to safely release anger in a controlled environment. She said there are similar programs launched in Austin and San Antonio as a way to help youth release pent up anger.
Resident Michael Fornino said it all comes down to the basics, and the city doesn’t have enough resources.
“A lot of these kids, their first taste of consequence is sitting in the back of a police car in handcuffs with the next 25 years of their life thrown away, with all the little incidences thrown away because no one bothered to tell them ‘no you can’t do that,’” Fornino said. “That’s the cycle that needs to be broken.”
Fornino said apathy can fuel violent crimes among students who are bullied.
“We have to act as a body, as a town,” Fornino said.
Segarra said KISD also has created an online system for members of the community to safely report bullying.
“I hope the city can have confidence that we the council are actually engaging in this,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said Tuesday. “We’re asking for other municipalities to join in with us.”
Wilkerson said Bell County has agreed to promote the anti-bullying effort with the city, along with KISD. He also said Texas A&M University-Central Texas will also be studying the bullying problem.
KISD’s current bullying policy states “If a student believes that he or she has experienced bullying or witnessed the bullying of another student, the student or parent should notify a teacher, school counselor, principal, or another district employee as soon as possible.”
Additionally, procedures for reporting allegations of bullying may be found on the district’s website
