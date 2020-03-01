With middle school students and parents looking on, the Killeen ISD Career Center junior dressed in medical scrubs kneeled down and gently pulled the medium-sized dog against himself.
This maneuver, said Bradley Watson, was an important early lesson — a restraint — that veterinary assistant students at the specialized high school learn.
Across the Killeen school district’s popular career-focused high school on a recent Thursday, waves of potential students and their family members poured into the building at Stagecoach and Trimmier roads to see firsthand some of the options outside the traditional classroom.
“Our purpose is to get students ready for their future,” said Principal Russell Porterfield as he stepped into the school’s automotive shop where instructors and students showed off equipment and the cars they work on.
Guests stepped through classrooms that look like hospital and dental exam rooms, an ambulance simulation, photography studio, salon, robotics and game design labs to name a few.
In addition to receiving insight on the Career Center’s 34 programs of study, participants could visit more than 20 college and university representatives and military recruiters.
“What I like is getting people more interested in the veterinary profession,” Watson said. “In eighth grade you have to make some decisions about what you want to study and we want to help students make those decisions.”
As an eighth-grader, the now high school junior said he wanted to be a detective. After visiting the Career Center, he began to consider the rewards of caring for animals.
Central Texas College students Mixty Rose and Erin Brown, both 2019 KISD high school graduates, participated in the college and career night to discuss the nursing profession.
They completed two years of nursing courses at the Career Center, allowing them to go to college with four courses in their field completed. “The LVN program helped a lot with college,” Rose said. “It helps to fill the foundation.”
“It helped prepare us for the next step,” Brown said. “The Career Center helps you get a foot into your career.”
The Career Center principal said he liked giving his students another chance to show off their learning to parents and to prospective future students.
“I came to one of these and it sparked an interest,” said Watson, as he showed off a pit bull mix “Tank” that drew a lot of interest. “There is a lot of learning here, a lot of hands-on opportunities.”
The event drew 1,081 guests, including 360 middle school students and 721 high school students.
