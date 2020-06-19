The Killeen Branch of the NAACP is hosting a back to school backpack drive.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Aug. 1 at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road, in Killeen.
Donations of backpacks and school supplies are being accepted. Contact TaNeika Driver-Moultrie at 254-338-1562 or via email at tnd2475@gmail.com.
“Our goal is to ensure each child has the necessary tools to have a successful school year,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, the president of the Killeen branch, said in an email.
Residents can register for the event on eventbrite.com.
