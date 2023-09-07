A key figure in a statewide charter school district, with roots in Killeen, died recently.
A longtime educator, Killeen native Norman Hall, 100, died on Aug. 15. He died of natural causes at a nursing home in Georgetown, according to Richard Milburn Academy, a chain of statewide charter schools that Hall helped grow for more than two decades.
“Norman was born October 2, 1922, to Dock and Lola Hall in their home in Bell County,” according to his obituary. “He attended schools in Killeen, graduating from Killeen High School.”
Soon after the passing of founder Richard Grimm, “Dr. Norman Hall served as one of the original members who organized the RMA charter group in 1989. Richard Milburn Academy was introduced to Texas in 1999, beginning with charter schools in Killeen and Beaumont. Dr. Norman Hall has served as the superintendent of the Richard Milburn Academy since August of 2000, and under his guidance, RMA has expanded to include nine campuses across the state,” according to a release from Richard Milburn Academy.
He retired from RMA in 2019.
“Dr. Hall’s career in educational administration included a secondary principal-ship in the Killeen ISD, as well as superintendent services in Lampasas, Andrews, Round Rock, Haffman, and of course, RMA. Dr. Hall holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Texas A&M and a doctorate from Colorado State College,” according to the release. “Dr. Hall has served as the president of the Texas Association of School Administration, president of the Texas State Teachers Association (district XII), and president of the American Association of School Administration. He was a guest professor of the National Academy of School Executives, lecturing nationally in the area of designing educational planning, accountability, and evaluating the professional staff.”
Hall will buried in Killeen, RMA officials said.
Hall was married for 73 years to Billye Barr Hall, who died in 2015 at age 89.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.