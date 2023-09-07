Norman Hall

Norman Hall

A key figure in a statewide charter school district, with roots in Killeen, died recently.

A longtime educator, Killeen native Norman Hall, 100, died on Aug. 15. He died of natural causes at a nursing home in Georgetown, according to Richard Milburn Academy, a chain of statewide charter schools that Hall helped grow for more than two decades.

