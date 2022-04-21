Police responded to an incident that left one person injured outside Killeen High School Thursday morning.
According to Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya, KISD police and the Killeen Police Department responded to the scene of “an individual having a mental health crisis at the 38th Street bridge.”
A person was injured and bleeding, but conscious, according to the police radio traffic Thursday morning.
“The incident resulted in an EMS transport,” Maya said in a statement to the Herald. “Due to the nature of the incident, personal identifiable information will not be released. Counselors are supporting students who may have witnessed anything while on their way to school.”
Maya did not say whether the person involved was a student at the high school. In March, KHS student Senia Aguilera, 15, was killed by a train after school near the 38th Street bridge.
When asked about the incident Thursday, KPD referred all questions to KISD.
