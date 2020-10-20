Local nonprofit private school Oak Creek Academy at 1020 Trimmier Road in Killeen is asking for donations to purchase 25 new heating, ventilation and air conditioning units for its facility as six of its classrooms do not have proper heating systems.
“The HVAC systems in the classrooms do not work,” said RyeLee Lang marketing manager for Oak Creek Academy. “We are trying to get donations of $190,000 which will cover the HVAC systems in the classrooms. This will also help to facilitate air conditioners for the summer to cool the classrooms and provide heat for the winter as well.”
Lang said the school is using space heaters for the classrooms.
“Long-term we need to replace the systems as it will be more cost-effective,” she said. “The age of the systems are very old and we just need to replace them for the kids.”
Currently, Lang said they are in the final stages of purchasing the building from the Killeen Independent School District.
“The building used to be Fowler Elementary and its been there since 1956, so it is older with many outdated systems,” she said. “It is in dire need of renovations as well.”
Lang said the replacement of the school heating systems is phase two of their four part vision fund.
According to Oak Creek’s school donation website, the first phase was laying the foundation and roots for the school.
“The third phase of the project is repaving our parking lot and purchasing a new roof,” Lang said. “The last phase is to build onto our property so that we can serve more students.”
Lang said 10% of the donations will go to their first scholarship fund.
“So many students need an education but financially they can’t afford the tuition,” she said. “80% of the funds from the tuition go into educating our students. We need the community’s support because currently they come from grants.”
Lang said she hopes with donations people will give endowments to serve more students at the school, which teaches students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We don’t want cost to hinder them from being educated and successful,” she added. “This will be the home of Oak Creek Academy for generations to come, and we can’t wait to continue providing exceptional students with an inclusive and individualized learning experience.”
As of noon Tuesday, Oak Creek Academy has raised $6,235 towards the goal, according to the donation website.
To donate visit https://bit.ly/31nfGnG or call 254-526-9299 for more information.
