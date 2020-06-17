Killeen Public Library is seeking the return of overdue items. Through June 27, materials can be returned to either library location, 205 E. Church Avenue or 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Overdue fees will be waived with donation of any of the following items:
- Bag of rice
- Bag of dried beans
- Bag of dried pasta
- Dry cereal
- Boxed granola bars
- Pedigree, Purina or Kibbles ‘n Bits dry dog food
- Friskies, Meow Mix, 9 Lives or Purina dry cat food
- Dawn dish soap
Donated items will be given to Killeen Food Care Center and Killeen Animal Shelter.
The waiving of overdue fees is per library card, so a donation must be made per cardholder wishing to take advantage of the offer.
Killeen has two public library locations both open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Libraries.
