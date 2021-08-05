The Killeen Independent School District is working with the city of Killeen to raise awareness of school zone speed limits and school bus safety through a public awareness campaign and new school zone signs.
With less than two weeks before the start to school in KISD, new school zone signs with flashing lights and radars are in place at several high-traffic locations.
The radar speed signs, which flash the speed of ongoing vehicles and collect traffic data, are in place in four locations in the city.
Those include the zones around Peebles Elementary School, Live Oak Ridge Middle School, Killeen Elementary School and Manor Middle School.
School Safety Director Chuck Kelley said the new signs are a pilot program that will allow the city and school district to collect data in an effort to mitigate speed and other dangerous driving conditions.
“We feel that these radar signs in the above key locations will give us the ability to gauge their effectiveness going forward,” Kelley said.
“The signs collect speed data, along with certain traffic times and conditions, enabling us to determine how to mitigate speed and other dangerous conditions.”
School starts on Aug. 16. Teachers returned to campuses Tuesday.
