Chaparral High School graduation

The first-ever graduating class of Chaparral High School prepares to graduate Wednesday evening at the Bell County Expo Center. A total of 230 seniors participated in the commencement exercises.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

The first-ever Chaparral High School senior class became the first-ever Chaparral High School graduates this week as seniors stepped across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center to receive diplomas.

Killeen ISD’s fifth comprehensive high school opened last August, ushering in a new era in the school district.

