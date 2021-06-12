As the school year came to an end in the final days of May, students and staff members at the oldest school in Killeen ISD gathered to remember 68 years of teaching and learning.
West Ward Elementary School on 709 W. Dean Avenue first opened in 1953. On May 27 at 3 p.m. the school in north Killeen will dismissed for the final time.
In a transition now two years in preparation, the students and most of the staff at West Ward will relocate to Killeen Elementary School, a three-level campus on Rancier Avenue that will consolidate West Ward and the former East Ward Elementary attendance zones.
During a ceremony last month, staff members past and present looked back fondly at a neighborhood school that has grown and endured alongside the city of Killeen and neighboring Fort Hood.
Principal Tammy Thornhill, whose parents attended West Ward, described the school’s history, a timeline that parallels the growth and history of Killeen.
In another era, the West Ward and East Ward divided the city’s voting districts. The school on Dean Avenue was a common meeting place in the 1950s according to local historical accounts.
Its first principal, R.E.L. Jones, was superintendent of the Fort Hood ISD, which consolidated with the Killeen school system the year West Ward opened, Thornhill explained.
The original school, set in what was called Fairway Park, was made up of 12 classrooms. A 70,000 square foot addition added the cafeteria, library, administrative space and more classrooms.
The following principals followed Jones: Mordant Jackson, Raymond Hoelscher, Gladys Driver, Gladys Swindle, Brenda King, Bernice Moland, Sandy Franklin and Maureen Adams, principal from 2000 to 2019.
A pair of West Ward teachers provided perspective. Julie Sellers has taught at the school 30 years. Carla Fears is finishing her first year teaching there. Both are campus teachers of the year and KISD finalists from last year and this year.
Sellers has taught at West Ward under four principals. In a presentation marked by photos, she spoke of spring carnivals on the school’s front porch, western dances and egg drops.
She also recalled using adjacent Fairway Middle School during a construction project, a memorable field day on ranch property that included a military helicopter landing and a class goat.
During Adams’ 19 years as principal, West Ward earned the status of NASA Explorer School, ushering in field trips to Space Center Houston, annual rocket launch competition and numerous astronaut visits.
The school has boasted robotics teams, Early Act First Knight character awards and even a trip to the Military Academy at West Point for a graduation ceremony to honor a former West Ward student.
In the past two years, with Thornhill’s entrance, the school met the challenges of COVID-19 and a debilitating winter storm with renewed community outreach. Sellers spoke of a new teacher welcome, soldier volunteers, staff competitions and a registration effort that took to the streets.
Following Sellers’ look back, Fears gazed into the future.
“Although the name will change, West Ward will always continue with its legacy of a close-knit community that has been a safe haven to many,” she said. “Today we celebrate the oldest school with the newest and brightest future.”
“This place has soul, it has a heartbeat,” Fears said. “From the day that I entered that front door, I felt community. I felt love, strength and inclusiveness.”
She praised her peers for meeting the overwhelming challenges of the past year and called on parents to continue to provide much-needed support.
“Today, we say goodbye to the oldest elementary school in the district and say hello to a new and bright future. Killeen Elementary is finally here.”
The ceremony ended with West Ward Student Council members reciting an inspirational charge from education reformer Rita Pierson that begins, “I am somebody. I was somebody when I came. I will be somebody when I leave.”
KISD Marking Another Transition
Just as the opening of West Ward in 1953 marked a period of early growth in Killeen and Fort Hood, the celebration of 68 years of service continued the current transition in KISD’s growth.
Also last month, Sugar Loaf Elementary School marked 56 years of service. It also closed, and will consolidate with Pershing Park Elementary School.
Another school, Clifton Park Elementary School, hosted a celebration of 56 years of history. It will close and consolidates with Bellaire Elementary, which is hosted a celebration of 54 years of service.
