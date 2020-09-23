The Killeen school board attempted to take action on naming a new school this week, but in the end couldn’t decide on one of three possible names discussed for the elementary school.
Tuesday night’s discussion by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees was about the school currently named Elementary School No. 36, which is located at 5501 Azura Way, near Clear Creek Road in west Killeen.
There were three names that were mentioned by the board.
The names included Pat Carney, an educator in KISD for around 27 years who was killed during the Luby’s cafeteria shooting in 1991.
Another name was Franklin and Emily Pratt, who created a scholarship available to KISD students after Franklin Pratt left his estate to KISD.
The final name was Sugar Loaf Elementary, which represents a community in the Killeen area and is the name of a current elementary school that will close in May.
Although all of these names were voted on by the board, none of them were approved, as some members of the board chose to abstain from voting because they said a member of the board, JoAnn Purser, was not present at the meeting.
Board members Susan Jones, Shelley Wells and Marvin Rainwater all mentioned wanting to wait until the full complement of the board was present to vote on the name of a school.
A call to Purser was not immediately returned Wednesday.
Board member Brett Williams made the motion to name the school after Pat Carney but it did not receive a second. The other two school name choices failed by a vote of two for, one against and three abstaining from the vote.
The two votes “for” were from Board Vice President Minerva Trujillo and Board President Corbett Lawler. The vote against came from Rainwater and Williams, Wells and Jones all abstained from the vote.
The new school will open for the 2021-2022 school year and will hold around 1,050 students. The district has $40 million allocated for the project from a bond approved by votes in 2018.
In the past the board would go into closed session to name schools but changed that policy recently.
Board President Corbett Lawler explained that decision for a previous Herald story.
“For many years, the board would be in closed session, but recent legal opinions have suggested open sessions,” Lawler said. “The difficulty with open sessions is the sensitivity of discussing delicate matters of individuals from within the community whose names have been submitted.”
Along with the elementary school, a new high school on Chaparral Road in south Killeen, which will open in 2022, also needs to be named.
