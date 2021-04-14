The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees approved the addition of a third monthly meeting Tuesday evening.
In a 7-0 vote, the Killeen ISD board voted to approve the addition of a monthly morning workshop meeting to be held in between the two regular evening meetings already on the books.
“The meeting will still provide the opportunity for public forum,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said. “It provides a little bit more flexibility, but it also provides the time that I feel like, as your superintendent, is desperately needed. We’ve been in this mode of pandemic management, winter storm management, but we have a whole lot of regular business we still need to conduct.”
Board President JoAnn Purser said the meeting will provide an additional opportunity for the public to speak to the board.
“I think it gives some people an opportunity to come into the board room and visit with us during public forum if they want to,” Purser said. “It also gives us a more casual setting.”
Board member Minerva Trujillo noted a parallel to past board discussions.
“This is going back to the way it used to be,” Trujillo said. “The same arguments you used then are being used in the reverse.”
The first workshop meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board room of the Killeen ISD administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
Items to be discussed during the first workshop meeting include:
- Restorative practices and disciplinary alternative education program review
- Academic plans and goals for early childhood literacy, early childhood math, and CCMR update
- Accelerated instruction program annual review and public hearing
- Summer bridge program review
- Fiscal Year 2022 budget and compensation review
- General Fund transfer to the strategic facilities plan
- Killeen ISD 2018 bond program and construction update
- Strategic facilities plan update
