The Killeen school board will meet Tuesday to continue wrapping up budget discussions as they prepare to adopt the 2023 tax rate and present a $478.5 million budget, setting a date for a public hearing soon after.
Following the certified property values posted by the Bell County Appraisal District last week, the preliminary 2024 general fund revenue projections show a $19.1 million increase in local funding, thanks to rising property valuations. However, state aid contributions were cut by $4.7 million this year, and federal funding increased by $250,000 this year.
KISD expects to receive $119.8 million in local revenue, $302.5 million in state revenue, $56.2 million in federal revenue for a total general fund budget of $478,559,943, according to preliminary budget reports.
Multiple expenditure categories seem to show the greatest changes to last year’s numbers:
- Increases in General Administration and Extracurricular Activities expenditures reflect an increase of about $1 million in each.
- A $4.1 million increase in instruction expenditures, primarily due to the recent 2.25% pay increase for all employees. The increase in payroll costs from last fiscal year is $16.3 million, but this figure is offset by a significant reduction in expenses for contracted services and miscellaneous expenses.
- An increase of close to $4.5 million in both Plant Maintenance and Operations and in Guidance, Counseling and Evaluation Services.
Other action expected in Tuesday’s meeting includes setting the date for a public hearing and a follow-up board meeting to vote to adopt the proposed budgets and tax rates, prior to Aug. 31.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
