EDUCATION Graphic

The Killeen school board will meet Tuesday to continue wrapping up budget discussions as they prepare to adopt the 2023 tax rate and present a $478.5 million budget, setting a date for a public hearing soon after.

Following the certified property values posted by the Bell County Appraisal District last week, the preliminary 2024 general fund revenue projections show a $19.1 million increase in local funding, thanks to rising property valuations. However, state aid contributions were cut by $4.7 million this year, and federal funding increased by $250,000 this year.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.