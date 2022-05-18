The Killeen school board has approved the selection of an architect for a $1.6 million turf replacement project for Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School.
According to the action sheet given to the Killeen Independent School District board at a Tuesday night meeting: “The existing artificial turf field at Leo Buckley Stadium was installed in Summer 2012 and is due for replacement.”
The board previously approved the project, and on Tuesday night approved PBK Architects, Inc. for the work. Also according to the action sheet, there is a crown — used to help drain the field — in the middle of the field which creates challenges for athletic and fine arts events.
The project is expected to cost $1.6 million and the cost will include architect and engineering fees, construction costs and city permitting fees.
The process including design, permitting fees, and construction fees is expected to last 13 months and staff expects for completion date to be June 28, 2023, according to KISD.
During the May 24 board meeting, board members are expected to go over the architect's contract proposals.
