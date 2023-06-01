Jo Ann Fey

The Killeen school board has named Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for the school district’s top administrative position.

Fey, who is the Midlothian ISD superintendent, is likely to officially get the top Killeen ISD job in the next few weeks.

