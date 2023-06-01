The Killeen school board has named Jo Ann Fey as the lone finalist for the school district’s top administrative position.
Fey, who is the Midlothian ISD superintendent, is likely to officially get the top Killeen ISD job in the next few weeks.
“Texas law stipulates a district’s school board must name the finalist for the superintendent position at least 21 days before the hire is made official,” according to KISD.
The board voted 6-0 to name Fey as the finalist during a special meeting at the KISD administration building on North W.S. Young Thursday morning. Board Member JoAnn Purser did not attend the meeting, but said in a statement that she agrees with the board's vote.
After the special meeting, the district hosted a meet and greet in the lobby of the administration building where the finalist spoke to the media and met key community leaders.
Fey joined Midlothian ISD as the superintendent there in June 2021. Midlothian, a suburb of Dallas, has a population of about 37,000 people. The school district there has a student enrollment of about 11,000 students, including two high schools.
"Dr. Fey has 27 years of educational experience, 25 spent in Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas," according to a KISD news release. "There she served a majority-minority community that exceeded state averages for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students. During her tenure, she has held the positions of varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean, and principal. She also served Southwest ISD as Executive Director of Student and Adult Leadership Development and Assistant Superintendent."
The KISD superintendent position became open earlier this year after John Craft, who had been the superintendent since 2015, announced he was leaving for the same position at Northside ISD in San Antonio, a school district with about 102,000 students and 6,800 teachers.
KISD has about 45,000 students and 2,800 teachers with schools in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Cavazos and Nolanville.
This article will be updated.
