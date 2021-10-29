The Killeen school board approved class-size waivers at several elementary schools as school district leaders voiced concerns that the issue may be worsening with teachers being increasingly hard to hire.
The Killeen Independent School District’s Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman was seeking approval at Tuesday’s board meeting on class-size waivers for Skipcha, Maxdale and Hay Branch elementary schools. The board eventually gave approval, but not without a discussion the challenges of hiring teachers in today’s marketplace.
Due to a section within the Texas Education Code, any class that is pre-K through fourth grade must seek waivers if their class size is over 22 students. For the elementary schools listed, there were eight classes that are over the 22-student limit. With Maxdale Elementary having the most classes with a class size that exceeded 22 students.
As the resolution began, it was immediately met with concerns.
Susan Jones, the vice president of the school board, voiced her concerns about the bilingual classes and the support that students who have English as their second language may be receiving. This opened up a dialogue on the lack of teachers and staff within KISD.
“We simply do not have any applicants who are bilingual” said John Craft, the superintendent of the district.
Jones was not alone in her concerns about the class sizes and lack of teachers, Board Member Marvin Rainwater was concerned on what was being done in order to help out the teachers and students.
“When you’re too focused on the organizational challenges and not the curriculum, a lot of students are going to miss out and our teachers are tired,” said Rainwater. “It puts our teachers in a horrible situation, and it puts our students in a horrible situation.”
As they board discussed, they found themselves running into other problems and other solutions and problems to those solutions. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a shortage of not only teachers but both aides and substitute teachers. Sometimes there are teachers who must take on another teacher’s students due to class size or a teacher being out of the classroom for 10 days due to being in COVID quarantine.
Earlier this week, the district said it has 274 unfilled classroom teacher positions open in Killeen ISD. Sign-on bonuses of $1,000 are being offered, and first-year teachers in KISD begin with a $52,000 salary.
“There’s going to have to be different strategies, it’s a different world and there’s different motivators” said Craft when questioned about how the district can hire more teachers.
“We are seeing smaller school districts entering job fairs for the first time ever due to them not being fully staffed like they were before,” Neyman said in regard to the human resources department’s research. This has led to worries over bidding wars with the other districts.
“There is no doubt in my mind there is going to be a bidding war,” said Craft. “This is going to be survival.”
Though, there is still some hope to be found. There are prospective teachers among the December graduates and talks about possibly revitalizing the “Troops to Teachers” program out on Fort Hood in which they hired former soldiers transitioning into civilian life as teachers. Jones also brought up the possibility of having people work as a teacher while they were getting their teacher certifications.
