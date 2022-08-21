The Killeen school board is slated to vote on its proposed fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday, a massive spending plan of more than half a billion dollars slated to fund the school district’s teachers, transportation services, maintenance and a slew of other costs.
All told, the Killeen Independent School District’s total proposed budget is $517 million, according to KISD documents.
Among the largest expenditures: $274.5 million for instruction; $43.4 million for plant maintenance and operations; $28.8 million for school leadership; and nearly $26.4 million for food services.
KISD administration is recommending the school board approve the budget at the board’s 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday, when there will also be a public hearing on the budget.
KISD's 2022 budget was about $490 million.
TAX RATE
Killeen ISD’s tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year is proposed at just over $1.016 per $100 home valuation, around 3 cents less than the district’s tax rate for the current fiscal year.
However, most homeowners in the area will see their tax bill continue to increase as property valuations have risen.
Net taxable property values increased 17.4% this year to $11.7 billion, according to the district.
Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the board room of KISD’s administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. Meetings can also be viewed live online at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
TAXATION IS THEFT.
