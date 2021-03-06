The Killeen school board is scheduled to consider a proposal to extend the school day by 30 minutes each day for the remainder of the current 2020-2021 school year to make up for time lost during the winter storm.
During the board’s last meeting of February, board member Shelley Wells asked Superintendent John Craft if the district would research a proposal to extend the remainder of the school year’s school days by 15 or 30 minutes per day day to make up for learning time lost during the winter storm. Read more here: https://bit.ly/3cbWkpU.
“The Killeen Independent School District was closed for a total of ten instructional days due to inclement weather and boil water notices during the month of February 2021,” the agenda states. “Due to the length of the closure, it was recommended at the last Board Meeting on February 23, 2021, that the district look at the feasibility of adding 30 minutes to the instructional day to help close the academic gaps due to missed instruction.”
The presentation attached to the agenda item highlights a number of complications an additional 30 minutes could create — including transportation and after-school care scheduling issues.
Craft will present the proposal and the district’s findings at the board’s upcoming meeting.
Other items expected to be discussed during the meeting include:
- Keys Inside Student Development: KISD FFA program overview
- Future KISD board of trustee elections, procedures, and policies
- COVID-19 employee vaccination and public health guide update
- School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) recommendations
- Teacher incentive allotment: Local teacher designation system
- Fiscal Year 2022 budget planning: Utilization of state compensatory education funds
- Staffing allocations for the 2021-2022 school year
- Administrative procedures related to due process for KISD employees
- Quarterly investment report
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3cbBp6m.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
