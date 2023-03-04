Craft

KISD Superintendent John Craft talks to the media at the administration building in Killeen in 2019.

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting on Monday at the Killeen ISD Administration Office, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, to discuss appointing an interim superintendent and the process of engaging a consultant to conduct a superintendent search.

At least part of the 6 p.m. meeting is expected to be behind closed doors “with an attorney,” according to the school district.

