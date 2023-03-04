The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting on Monday at the Killeen ISD Administration Office, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, to discuss appointing an interim superintendent and the process of engaging a consultant to conduct a superintendent search.
At least part of the 6 p.m. meeting is expected to be behind closed doors “with an attorney,” according to the school district.
“Trustees will go into closed session with an attorney for these two items. Should the Board decide to act on either item, it will be done in open session. The meeting will be streamed live online www.killeenisd.org/livetv,” according to KISD.
KISD’s need for a new superintendent follows last Monday’s news that current KISD Superintendent John Craft is the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Northside ISD, located in the San Antonio area and one of the biggest school districts in Texas.
Northside has about 102,000 students and close to 6,800 teachers. Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students and over about 2,800 teachers.
At a news conference last week, Killeen ISD Board President Brett Williams called Craft the “ultimate CEO.”
“He is the ultimate CEO, when you look at our financial situation, arguably second to none; you look at what we have been able to do under his leadership,” Williams said. “But, it’s a new day and there are new challenges.”
“We are going to move as swiftly as possible to avoid any kinks in the operation of our district,” Williams said.
The Killeen school board will still have its regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
During Craft’s tenure, Killeen ISD expanded its academic program, building greater dual credit options and making STEM available to all high school and middle school students.
He helped forge the partnership with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University Central Texas to bring the Early College High School to reality in 2015. The specialized high school is now a model College and Career Readiness school and the Texas Education Agency Early College High School demonstration site.
“Serving the KISD team, Board of Trustees, students, parents and community has been a true blessing the past 11 years,” Craft said in a news release last Monday. “Both Choe Lan and I are so appreciative and proud of the phenomenal education our daughters have received during this time. We will remain forever grateful for the opportunities and unwavering support we have been afforded. I remain confident that because of the teamwork ingrained in our daily mission, KISD remains destined to achieve great things for our students.”
Last month, the Killeen school board voted to extend Craft’s contract by one year, through 2027. Craft’s annual salary with KISD is $340,101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.