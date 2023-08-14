With kids back in class, school board members with Killeen ISD have a full day’s business ahead of them on Tuesday, including a team-building workshop scheduled in the morning, followed by a regular workshop meeting.
The “team of 8” training is an annual requirement of the school board and superintendent to participate together in team-building to enhance their effectiveness, according to KISD. Greg Gibson from Moak Casey will be conducting the training.
In the afternoon, beginning at 12:30 p.m. trustees will consider a demographic report prepared by Zonda Education to provide information as part of a Strategic Facilities Plan. This report includes information about economic conditions, employment growth, state education enrollment changes and housing market analysis.
Trustees will also review data collected by the district on the first day of classes. The overview should provide board members information to discuss issues with transportation logistics, cafeteria services, first day procedures, campus and program enrollments, and other pertinent information regarding the first day of instruction. Discussion will also include a review of enrollment statistics and the teacher vacancy update.
Tuesday’s agenda will also include the review of a list of current open grants available fur funding. The district provides a list of grants they anticipate applying for with approval of the annual budget.
Trustees will also conduct their annual review of Board Operating Procedures and Revisions and recommend changes to better align with board practices and clarify legal compliance.
School board meetings are open to the public and are televised on their website.
