EDUCATION Graphic

With kids back in class, school board members with Killeen ISD have a full day’s business ahead of them on Tuesday, including a team-building workshop scheduled in the morning, followed by a regular workshop meeting.

The “team of 8” training is an annual requirement of the school board and superintendent to participate together in team-building to enhance their effectiveness, according to KISD. Greg Gibson from Moak Casey will be conducting the training.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.