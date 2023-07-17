KISD preview-5.jpg

Prepared for the Tuesday workshop meeting of KISD board members, this graphic shows the relationship between property tax revenue for school districts and state aid.

 Courtesy of KISD

The Killeen school board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a workshop where it will discuss property values and tax rates in light of recent legislation which will affect fiscal year 2024 budget.

According to Kallen Vaden, Killeen Independent School District’s chief financial officer, school officials begin budget planning in December each year, projecting the number of students the district will have for the next school year.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.