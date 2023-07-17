The Killeen school board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for a workshop where it will discuss property values and tax rates in light of recent legislation which will affect fiscal year 2024 budget.
According to Kallen Vaden, Killeen Independent School District’s chief financial officer, school officials begin budget planning in December each year, projecting the number of students the district will have for the next school year.
“These projections drive revenue, expenditure, and staffing budgets. The Board approves the staffing allocations that are determined by applying staffing formulas to student projections,” according to a background statement published by Vaden for Tuesday’s workshop.
Student projections are reviewed along with staffing allocations that aid in determining expenditures for campuses. Budget worksheets are sent to campuses and departments within the district.
“We finalize staffing and related costs after the Board considers and approves compensation, then all staff salaries are finalized,” according to Vaden. “We ask that the Board approve a final budget at an August Board meeting,”
One of the indicators on the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating addresses discussion of the district’s property values at a board meeting within 120 days of adopting the budget. This discussion ensures compliance with this requirement, according to Vaden.
According to an article in the Texas Tribune, the package puts $12.6 billion of the state’s historic budget surplus toward making cuts to school taxes for all property owners, dropping property taxes an average of more than 40% for some 5.7 million Texas homeowners, and offering brand-new tax savings for smaller businesses and other commercial and non-homesteaded properties. The legislation also allocates nearly $12.6 billion to reduce the school property tax rate by 10.7 cents per $100 valuation for all homeowners and business properties.
“Those billions are being sent to school districts so they can cut their taxes for all property owners and shift a portion of their maintenance and operations costs to the state,” the Tribune article said. “But the package would give no new funding to schools, a sticking point with critics who note that, compared to other states’ spending, Texas is ranked near the bottom in per-student funding for education.”
Killeen city officials said the property tax reform bill would not affect the city’s budget.
“This bill will have no impact on our budget. It will reduce the KISD tax bill,” said Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford in an email to the Herald last week.
STAAR
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, trustees will discuss the early STARR results, published by the Texas Education Agency June 30.
STAAR is the state’s testing program and is based on state curriculum standards in core subjects including reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies. Grades 3–8 STAAR tests are given in the spring. End-of-course assessments are given throughout the year.
STAAR tests are designed to measure what students are learning in each grade and whether they are ready for the next grade. The goal is to ensure that all students receive what they need to be academically successful. Spring 2023 STAAR test results for grades 3-8 will be available beginning Aug. 11.
Early student results for the Spring 2023 STAAR administration were shared with district and campus personnel in order to review student performance and make local decisions.
According to the background information published in Tuesday’s board agenda, “these early results are for student-level information, not district or campus accountability reporting.”
This year, the test was redesigned to “better align with classroom instruction, which necessitated re-setting of standards and scales from 2022 to 2023,” the TEA said in a news release on June 30, when the latest scores were released.
Killeen ISD students improved in most categories from spring 2022 to spring 2023. Overall, Killeen scores were comparable to the state averages.
TEA officials said in a news release that the statewide results show that overall, schools are recovering academically following multiple COVID-19 pandemic-related disruptions.
Employee Health Plan
Board members will also discuss employee health insurance plans for the upcoming year at Tuesday’s workshop. One of the issues school board members are considering is joining the Teacher’s Retirement System ActiveCare plan as an alternative to health care options.
Based on a review of United Healthcare alternative plans, potential plan revisions for plan year 2024, and financial data, a transition to TRS ActiveCare may be recommended, according to school officials. TRS ActiveCare plan year runs September through August of every year, while the district plan year runs January through December. The district is seeking approval from TRS for an eight-month contract for a period from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024, followed by a full 12-month plan to begin Sept. 1, 2024, to align with TRS ActiveCare plan year cycle.
If TRS is unable to approve the eight-month contract, the board could consider the eight-month contract with United Healthcare for January through Aug. 31, 2024, before transitioning to TRS ActiveCare beginning Sept. 1, 2024.
Board members will also review board policy revisions relative to non-school use of school facilities for official polling places and fundraising activities by non-profit organizations that are not affiliated with KISD.
