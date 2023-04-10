Ellison 5A title game

Members of the Ellison basketball team are shown with their state UIL medals and runner-up trophy after a 69-48 loss against Dallas Kimball in the Class 5A state championship game Saturday at San Antonio's Alamodome.

 Michelle Greenway | For the Herald

Killeen school board members usually hold the beginning of their regular board meetings for members of the public to be on hand as they recognize outstanding students or groups representing Killeen Independent School District.

On Tuesday, they will honor the high school basketball teams from Ellison and Harker Heights as well as other students for their recent accomplishments. The Ellison boys were the state runner-up, while Heights High also made a playoff run.

