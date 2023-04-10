Killeen school board members usually hold the beginning of their regular board meetings for members of the public to be on hand as they recognize outstanding students or groups representing Killeen Independent School District.
On Tuesday, they will honor the high school basketball teams from Ellison and Harker Heights as well as other students for their recent accomplishments. The Ellison boys were the state runner-up, while Heights High also made a playoff run.
During regular business, board members are expected to handle a light agenda which includes the review of the quarterly investment report and budget planning strategies.
Other items up for consideration include action to be taken on accepting certification waivers for school counselor positions within the district.
“KISD is seeking waivers for potential school counselors who have completed a school counseling master’s degree program and currently hold a valid out of state school counselor certification,” according to information provided by David Manley, KISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources for the district. This waiver is only valid for a term of one to three years and is at the discretion of the campus principal.
In other business. board members will consider the purchase of 14 additional school buses from San Antonio company, Rush Bus Center. The cost for each vehicle is $137,874 for a total cost of $1.9 million, for which the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER funds.
The district will also ask trustees to approve a bid for $388,613.48 for a flooring replacement project at the Learning and Support Services building. According to Adam Rich, the executive director for facilities services, the bid from Joel’s Floors did not include a contingency allowance. Therefore, after adding an amount for this of $50,000, the total project bid is $438,613.48. The construction budget for this project is $486,000 under KISD’s Strategic Facilities Plan.
The board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the KISD administration building, 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
