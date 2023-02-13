EDUCATION Graphic

Killeen ISD board members will discuss teacher pay incentives and the school district’s Academic Performance Report for the 2021-22 academic year, which includes crime that happens at KISD schools.

The workshop meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the administrative building board room at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, and includes a public hearing for the purpose of hearing from individuals with an interest in how the district has done during the previous school year.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

