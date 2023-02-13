Killeen ISD board members will discuss teacher pay incentives and the school district’s Academic Performance Report for the 2021-22 academic year, which includes crime that happens at KISD schools.
The workshop meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the administrative building board room at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, and includes a public hearing for the purpose of hearing from individuals with an interest in how the district has done during the previous school year.
How the district has done is noted on KISD’s Academic Performance Report for the 2021-22 academic year, which will be presented during the meeting.
The district’s overall state accountability rating was a 78 (C) in 2022, according to the report.
“Districts or schools earn a ‘C’ (70–79) for acceptable performance when they serve many students well, but need to provide additional academic support to many more students.” as stated on the Texas Education Agency’s website.
This rating measures how much students are learning in each grade and whether or not they are ready for the next grade. It also shows how well a school or district prepares their students for success after high school in college, the workforce or the military.
The district’s special education department has a “needs assistance” designation from the Texas Education Agency, according to the latest 2021-2022 Texas Academic Performance Report.
Four of the district’s campuses received an overall “A” rating overall.
The report includes measurements of student achievement in reading, math, science and social studies as well as statistics on college, career or military readiness.
KISD Crime
Also included in the report are statistics on violent criminal incidents within the district.
Assault and drug, alcohol and tobacco incidents nearly doubled — from 43 to 84 — since the 2020-2021 school year.
There were 86 assaults in the 2021-2022 school year, up from 31 in the 2020-2021 school year. However, in the 2019-2020 school year, there were 125 assaults, according to the report.
There were eight cases of “weapons” last school year, the most cases in the past six years, according to the report.
KISD Police Department has 34 police officers.
Teacher pay
In other business Tuesday, the school board is also scheduled to discuss the district’s Teacher Incentive Allotment plan.
“Killeen ISD is set to award approximately $2.5 million in incentive pay for top achieving teachers, with 57 teachers projected to receive more than $12,000 extra in their June paychecks from a new state program,” KISD said in a news release Monday. “The Texas Education Agency approved and accepted Killeen ISD’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) designations. Of the 306 Killeen ISD teachers that qualify, 24 will be nominated for a Master Designation, 122 for an Exemplary Designation, and 160 for a Recognized Designation. Once a teacher achieves a TIA designation, they will receive a cash award annually for five consecutive years.”
The incentives range from $3,000 for a “Recognized Designation” up to $32,000 for a “Master Designation” for some teachers based on experience and qualifications.
The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) was passed by the 86th Texas Legislature in June 2019 as part of House Bill 3 to provide a realistic pathway for top teachers to earn six-figure salaries and to help attract and retain highly effective teachers in high needs areas, according to KISD.
“I commend the hard work of the Teacher Incentive Allotment Steering Committee and district administrators who designed our local designation system and worked to ensure it was equitable for all qualifying educators. We are excited to provide this incentive to help our campuses improve student achievement going forward,” said KISD Superintendent John Craft.
Killeen ISD teachers will receive 90% of the allotment awarded to them and the campus receives the remaining 10% to be used for professional development or distributed amongst teacher teams, based on student performance, according to KISD.
