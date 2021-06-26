The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees will review new school zone boundaries Tuesday to include the newest Chaparral High School which will open in the fall of 2022.
During the board’s evening meeting Tuesday, KISD Superintendent John Craft will present a proposed high school rezoning map to school board members for their consideration.
The proposed rezoning map will affect some 2,300 students, according to the district’s agenda.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- Employee health insurance benefits for 2022
- Teacher incentive allotment spending plan
- Board audit committee report
- Financial audit services request
- Quarterly investment report
- Fiscal year 2022 district budget planning update
- Sheridan Transportation Facility expansion project
- Purchase, exchange, lease, or value of real property
- Level III employee grievance - D. Harding
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3gUODbe.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
