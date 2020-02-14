A Killeen ISD school bus was involved in an accident this morning, and no injuries were reported.
The 9 a.m. traffic accident included the bus and one other vehicle at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Second Street in Killeen, according to KISD. No students were on the bus.
"No one was injured but an EMS was called as a precaution. The bus is not damaged. KPD responded and will conduct the investigation," KISD said in an email to the Herald.
