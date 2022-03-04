A white van collided into the rear of a Killeen school bus on Thursday.
A Killeen Independent School District bus was seen at a stop Thursday morning on Clear Creek Road at the newly installed stoplight at Bunny Trail. A white work truck appeared to have hit the school bus from behind.
Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya confirmed the accident Friday morning.
"A KISD school bus was involved in an accident yesterday around 9:30 a.m. at Clear Creek and Bunny Trail," Maya said. "There were no injuries and no students were on the bus. Killeen Police responded to the accident."
