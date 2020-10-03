Hispanic Heritage Month brings together food, dance and celebration, but with gatherings limited, students are learning the culture through classroom projects.
When Peebles Elementary School second-grade bilingual teacher Denise Zamora looks at her students, the third-year teacher sees much of herself.
The 2014 graduate of Shoemaker High School was born and raised in Killeen, attended West Ward Elementary School a few blocks away from her current school and spoke Spanish in her home.
She makes a point to include Hispanic Heritage when the observance rolls around Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
This year, her students interviewed their parents and other family members to find out about their own heritage.
They wrote what they learned and illustrated lessons displayed on a bulletin board outside Zamora’s classroom.
“As a bilingual teacher, all my students are Hispanic,” she said. “It’s important to them to know and to recognize their heritage.”
She used a slideshow to explain to her students that people who look like they do excel in all career fields.
Artwork the students completed have the title “I am proud to be” followed by the country of their family origin.
“They learned about the food their families eat and about holidays and language,” Zamora said.
Though the second-grade teacher spoke Spanish at home, she lost fluency later, but re-learned it as a student at the University of Texas when she decided she wanted to be a teacher. She encourages her students to speak both languages.
Peebles Librarian Gerrica Bailey decorated bulletin boards outside the library with biographic information about famous Hispanic contributors.
“They can see how people who look like them can be successful,” Zamora said. “It motivates them. They know they can be anything they want to be.”
