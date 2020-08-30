There seemed no better way to close out the first week of all-virtual school at Killeen High School than to carry out a spirited tradition.
Before online classes begun on Aug 21, the school’s staff members lined a hallway at the center of the school and sang the school song.
In preparation, administrators gathered maroon and white pom-poms, sanitized them and left them for teachers and other staff to wave as they carried out the tradition.
Normally, the whole student body and the staff line the hallways on Fridays during fifth period, when the school conducts announcements and sings the song together.
“This made me happy,” KHS Principal Kara Trevino said as staff members returned the pom-poms and made their way to their classrooms to meet their students in virtual settings.
It’s been important, the high school principal said, since the close of school in March to stay in touch and pump each other up.
She never stopped her weekly “Trevino Tuesday Talk,” with her trademark “Hey Roos” introduction. Students and staff members have accessed the weekly information through the school’s Facebook page.
Trevino posted the recorded school song at the usual fifth period time and said she would continue the tradition throughout the virtual period. “We have to continue with our traditions,” she said.
In the midst of connectivity snags and the expected challenges of teaching remotely, the KHS principal said it has been great to get back to teaching and learning.
“Teachers have loved seeing their kids and vice versa,” she said. “There have been such positive interactions. We are building relationships, which is so important and maybe even more so now.”
The teamwork vibe is evident throughout KISD, where teachers are meeting students through virtual learning platforms and often using time between classes or in the evening to record additional lessons.
At Brookhaven Elementary School, first-grade teacher Jessica Keys shared with her students a video, which her colleague across the hall prepared, explaining the parts of a book — front cover, spine, pages, back cover, etc.
The teacher pulled out a book of her own and invited students to do the same and together they identified the title, author, illustrator and book parts. Next, students accessed a reading activity on the Seesaw learning platform that completed the lesson.
“The kids are so excited,” Keys said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised. I’m getting to know them even though it’s through Zoom.”
Part of the daily learning, she said, includes teaching the young students to log in to their work and sometimes that requires assistance from a parent or older sibling. “I love it. It’s really fun. As a teacher, the interaction is great. I go home feeling like I was with them.”
“Teachers have been phenomenal,” Trevino said of the Killeen High School staff. “They worked hard during staff development to learn. I’m super proud.”
