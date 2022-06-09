The City of Killeen and the Killeen Independent School District have reached an agreement on a sewer line expected to extend past the city limits to the district’s newest middle school.
The district’s 15th middle school, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock Middle School, is being built just south of the new Chaparral High School in an unincorporated area south of Killeen.
During the district’s last board meeting on May 24, the Killeen ISD school board unanimously approved an agreement for the sewer line in anticipation of the Killeen city council’s approval later that evening.
“When we started the design on the school, we knew there wasn’t a sewer line for that school,” KISD Executive Director of Facility Services Adam Rich told the board in May.
Rich said the district considered other options, including constructing its own sewer lift station, but ultimately decided to spend the funds toward a city sewer line.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district didn’t want to get in “the business of maintaining a lift station.”
Since the sewer line was already on the city’s five-year construction plan, Rich said the district opted to partner with the city to expedite the line to serve the school in the time frame needed.
The district’s portion of the sewer line is projected to cost $750,000, he said.
The city, he said, would be responsible for obtaining the property easements necessary to build the sewer line.
“My understanding is that private land owners will not share the cost of the sewer line,” he said, adding that he believed “easement acquisition” would happen after council approval.
The Killeen City Council approved the sewer line on May 24.
Aycock Middle School’s tentative opening date is scheduled for fall of 2024. The school’s total construction cost is estimated to be $80 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.