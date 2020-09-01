The Killeen student who was hit by a truck after he exited a school bus on Monday was confirmed to be in stable condition and there have been no citations given at this time, police said Tuesday morning.
At approximately 3:48 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Wales Drive in Killeen in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokesperson.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. A school bus was stopped facing northbound on the east side of the roadway dropping of a middle school student at the south intersection of Wales Drive and Hilltop Loop. The student exited the school bus and ran in front of the bus to cross the street westbound. The Ford passed the school bus to the left and struck the student, police said.
The student was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Miramontez said.
KPD asks the public not to “make any conclusions on their own until the investigation is complete,” she said.
Updates will be provided as they become available as the crash is still being investigated, police said.
