Killeen police have cited a school bus driver after a student was hit by a truck after he exited the bus Monday afternoon.
The middle school student was in stable condition Tuesday, while the bus driver was ticketed for failure to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment, police said. Killeen Independent School District officials said the bus driver was fired. Officials did not release the bus driver’s name.
At approximately 3:48 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Wales Drive in Killeen in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokesperson.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the 1100 block of Wales Drive. A school bus was stopped facing northbound on the east side of the roadway dropping of a middle school student at the south intersection of Wales Drive and Hilltop Loop. The student exited the school bus and ran in front of the bus to cross the street westbound. The Ford passed the school bus to the left and struck the student, police said.
The student was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, Miramontez said.
The accident is still under investigation, police said.
KISD schools returned to in-person education on Monday.
“At this point our primary concern is the well-being and recovery of the student,” KISD said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family. At last check, the student was in stable condition. All KISD Transportation employees were provided additional training on the proper ways to report emergencies and the importance of all precautionary light and signal protocols.”
