A Killeen resident, the soon-to-be oldest person to graduate from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, will be featured on an nationwide talk show Wednesday.
Decades after the resident first enrolled in college courses, Ethel “PJ” Johnson, 75, will graduate from the university this May with a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies.
Johnson will be featured on an episode of the “Tamron Hall Show” which will air locally at 3 p.m. Wednesday on KWTX.
