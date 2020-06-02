With the end of an unusual school year, Killeen ISD transitioned this week to a summer program that will continue to serve breakfast and lunch the next two months.
In addition to 12 KISD school sites, which coincide with the previously scheduled summer school locations, food distribution is ongoing at nine community locations.
“Word of mouth is spreading,” said School Nutrition Director Evan Leach. “Signs are up. It’s all to feed kids. We want to make sure no one loses access to healthy meals.”
At Clear Creek Elementary School on Fort Hood, Melody Chester, serving as site manager with nutrition works Clarissa Cano and Felicia Anderson said her team was excited to continue serving.
“The motivation for me is to keep feeding kids over the summer,” said Chester. “They get food and they have a connection to the school.”
The summer service follows the “Grab & Go” format used during the food distribution that started the week after spring break and continued through May 29. That effort resulted in 198,823 meals served.
Residents 18 and younger are welcome to pick up bagged breakfast and lunch from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday even if they don’t attend KISD schools.
For the nutrition services director and the workers on sites, the period of feeding families during the COVID-19 closure was special.
Chester, normally the nutrition manager at Audie Murphy Middle School, worked since April at Harker Heights Elementary before shifting to Clear Creek for the summer.
“It was great,” she said. “It was busy and we were able to build relationships with families. We got to where we recognized cars coming.”
Some family members, she said, shared that the meal pickup was the highlight of their day during quarantine.
“I’m humbled by the selfless service of our workers,” Leach said. “They make it about the kids and they stay flexible, which is so important during these difficult times. We’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”
Summer feeding sites include Clear Creek, Douse, Harker Heights, Iduma, Maxdale, Peebles, Pershing Park, Saegert and Timber Ridge elementary schools, Live Oak Ridge, Patterson and Rancier middle schools, as well as Nolanville Boys and Girls Club.
For more information, go to www.killeenisd.org/summer_meals.
