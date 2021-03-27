A review of vocabulary and word usage took a sweet turn recently in Patterson Middle School sixth-grade language classes.
English Language Arts teacher Cynthia Fernandez went way beyond the norm — through lollypop forests and candy cane lanes transforming her classroom into a “Candyland” board game on March 5.
Students formed teams and answered review questions to advance around the board laid out on the classroom floor.
Each team chose a pawn, a student, who got to agree or disagree with their team answer. If they got it right, they rolled a large dye and moved around a board. If they landed on a candy square, they got to answer from another set of questions.
Originally, the sixth-grade teachers planned to conduct the creative review in the middle of February, but the ice storm pushed it into March.
“They love it,” Fernandez said of the student participants. “They seem scared at first. I have music playing in the hallway. They don’t know what to expect.”
Students stepped through crate paper hanging from the ceiling to enter the classroom and a signpost of Candyland sites.
“It starts to get fun here,” the teacher said, pointing out a space in the middle of the board where students start to see who might win, though certain moves could send players back and often did.
Wearing pink hair and a ballerina tutu, the creative teacher downplayed the work that went into the review game.
“I put together a lot of games,” she said. “First, we just wanted to play a game and then we thought ‘what if we use the whole classroom?”
Though the preparation of squares and other supplies took some time, the teachers put it all together the day before, working to about 7 in the evening to surprise students on Friday — game day.
“It gets them up and gets them moving,” she said. “They have to talk together as a team to come up with an answer and the pawn agrees or disagrees. They all get a say.”
Another sixth-grade teacher, Jessica Garcia, said the fun review was well-timed during a challenging year.
“It can get monotonous with COVID,” she said. “This is a fun way to learn. Hopefully, when they come to a term (on a test), they will remember Candyland. I hope they remember. It’s a little sunshine in the gloom they have had this year.”
