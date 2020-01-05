Radio City

Liberty Hill Middle School seventh-grader Jonathan Dominguez poses recently outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The local youth performed in December with a group called the Camp Broadway Ensemble in a pre-show of the Rockettes “Sounds of Christmas Show.”

 Courtesy Photo

A Killeen seventh-grader dreaming of a career on Broadway got an up-close glimpse recently of the bright lights of a world-famous performance venue.

Jonathan Dominguez performed in December with a group called the Camp Broadway Ensemble in a pre-show of the Rockettes “Sounds of Christmas Show” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

