To Glen Grandy, a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas in charge of construction, buildings and grounds, the McLaurin-Boyd Family Clubhouse is in an “ideal location.”
“I think it came out real good,” Grandy said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony and reception for the new center on Wednesday, adding that it will have a gym when finished. “We’ll be able to help a lot more kids. That’s our goal.”
Located at the old First Texas Bank building at 703 N. Eighth St. in downtown Killeen, and funded through the Great Futures 2025 Initiative BGCTX the $3 million center includes a new state-of-the-art clubhouse for 6- to 12-year-olds, the administrative headquarters for BGCTX, a new gymnasium, College & Career Center for teens, ESL classes, a police substation and a Family Counseling & Therapy Center in partnership with Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
The center is named for Tyrone McLaurin and Bettie McLaurin, who are partners and owners of Solution One Industries Inc. in Killeen, as well as longtime supporters of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas. Bettie McLaurin’s maiden name is Boyd, and she said she wanted her side of the family to be represented as well.
“Our kids have been a part of the Boys and Girls Club for 28 years,” Tyrone and Bettie McLaurin said. “We we relocated our headquarters downtown, we wanted to continue to partner with the community, and a part of that was to continue supporting an organization that had given us so much.”
The event opened with remarks from Killeen Police Commander Tony McDaniel and from BGCTX Deputy CEO Calvin Darthard, as well as a presentation from the Killeen Police Explorers. Guests then headed inside for food and informal tours and browsing of the facility.
“This has by far been a blessing for the community,” Darthard said after giving his remarks. “That’s what it’s all about.”
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley also spoke at the event.
Daniel Hall, vice president of Resource Development for Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas, said on Wednesday that preparations for the after school program began Aug. 4, and that virtual learning will begin Aug. 17.
“We’ve been preparing for this both in social distancing and in safety protocols since the pandemic began,” Hall said.
Hall added that additional measures, specifically masks for all children a the start of virtual learning, have been implemented. He also said the center has been working to accommodate kids with computers on desks and with increased bandwidth.
For capacity, Hall said the center currently has and 8 to 1 youth-to-staff ratio, and can accommodate 20 to 35 kids per day at present.
“Our first priority is to keep kids safe,” he said, adding that for the post-pandemic period, all that can be said at present is that some level of social distancing will be maintained as long as reasonably possible and that the center expects incremental growth, mirroring the Killeen Independent School District’s classroom activities.
