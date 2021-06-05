The Central Texas College Nursing and Allied Health department recently announced Veronica King was named the winner of this year’s Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nursing Faculty. She serves as a professor — Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program and assistant department chairperson — Health Sciences. Based on nominations from students and peers, the award is presented to nursing instructors whose expertise and excellence are demonstrated in their role as teachers.
As the winner of the Daisy award, King received a hand-carved serpentine stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch,” created by the Shona tribe in Zimbabwe, Africa. The statue symbolizes the tribe’s custom of revering traditional healers. She has been nominated for the Daisy award twice before.
King began her CTC teaching career in June 2014 when she started as a part-time instructor. She received a full-time position in September that year and promoted to assistant department chairperson in 2018. As an ADN professor, King teaches fourth semester students which focuses on leadership, critical care and emergency nursing.
CTC is one of a handful of colleges and universities participating in the Daisy program. The faculty award is modeled after the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses and was created by the Daisy Foundation in collaboration with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. The award provides a national recognition program for colleges and schools of nursing to demonstrate appreciation to teachers for the contributions they make to the future of nursing and to honor academic leaders responsible for preparing the nation’s nursing workforce.
