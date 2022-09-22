Killeen ISD police filed felony charges Thursday against two students who allegedly made 'threatening comments' towards a local middle school.
KISD police have filed three felony terroristic charges against two juvenile students "after they made threatening comments towards Manor Middle School," Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Thursday. "The threats were investigated and determined to be unfounded. The two students have been transported to juvenile detention."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.