The Killeen Independent School District concluded an investigation into complaints about a Liberty Hill Middle School substitute teacher opting to discipline students rather than the employee, officials confirmed Wednesday.
Multiple reports to the Herald, and on social media, alleged a Liberty Hill Middle School substitute teacher made racially insensitive remarks during a class on Oct. 28, touched girls inappropriately, and was escorted off school property wearing an ankle bracelet. But that’s not what happened, school officials said.
“The person did not use racially insensitive comments and several of the students have recanted their initial statements,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Friday. “It’s likely students saw police officers with the substitute outside because they were completing a formal statement. The individual was not escorted off the campus or arrested. I have no knowledge of the person having an ankle bracelet; however, to be a substitute in KISD they must pass a background check.”
A total of three students were disciplined in connection to this situation, Maya confirmed Wednesday.
